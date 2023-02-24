Search warrant leads to drug trafficking charges in Warrior

WARRIOR, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people are in custody after Warrior police executed a search warrant on Mabel Drive.

Brady Harris has been charged with three counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

Warrior police, along with the Jefferson County SWAT team, executed the search warrant at 1604 Mabel Drive in Warrior. Narcotics officers had made multiple purchases of various controlled substances from the residence leading to the search warrant being issued.

While at the residence, police recovered over 10 pounds of marijuana packaged for sale, along with multiple firearms, ammunition, and other drug paraphernalia.

Police said a female who lives at the residence was also arrested in connection to drug trafficking, but has not yet been charged.

Harris will face additional charges after Friday’s search warrant execution, according to police.

