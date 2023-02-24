Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Jasmine Jones!

Jasmine is a senior at Thompson High School with a 4.5 GPA. She is a member of DECA, Mu Alpha Theta, STEM Girls, and is SGA Executive President, and the 2023 Miss Thompson High School. In addition, she volunteers with her servant heart and devoted leadership through numerous organizations, including Alabaster Teen Council.

Jasmine, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

