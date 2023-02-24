LawCall
Rising Star: Jasmine Jones

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Jasmine Jones!

Jasmine is a senior at Thompson High School with a 4.5 GPA. She is a member of DECA, Mu Alpha Theta, STEM Girls, and is SGA Executive President, and the 2023 Miss Thompson High School. In addition, she volunteers with her servant heart and devoted leadership through numerous organizations, including Alabaster Teen Council.

Jasmine, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

