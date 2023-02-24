Residents worry about Gadsden if occupational tax structure is taken away

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s legislative session begins in just a few weeks and a senator is planning to introduce a bill that would cut occupational taxes. Several cities across the state say they rely on those taxes for funding.

Over 400 people were present at Gadsden’s town hall Thursday night, learning about the city’s tax structure and how the bill could impact it.

City workers say if the bill is introduced and passed, money could be taken from police, fire and rescue, public works, construction, parks and recreation.

Renee Stokes has lived in Gadsden her whole life. She says she’s worried about the safety within the city if an occupational tax cut happens since it could defund the police force, adding she wouldn’t be able to sleep at night.

She says even her job at the local library would be at risk.

“Without the occupational tax -- I’m a part-time employee,” she explains. “All of the part-time help would be let go and some of the full-time workers would be let go. That’s a big effect it would take on Gadsden and people’s lives in the community.”

Now, it’s not just Gadsden. The bill could cut funding for several cities in Etowah County including Rainbow City, Attalla, and Southside.

Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford says he and several other mayors met with Sen. Andrew Jones a few days ago to talk about the occupational tax bill that could be headed to the legislative session but didn’t get very far.

Sen. Jones told WBRC FOX6 on Thursday that the bill itself hasn’t been released to the public. In last week’s interview, he explained that it’ll probably be based on last year’s bill, and would phase out the tax over a 20 year period.

In response, Mayor Ford says while employees may bring home a few more dollars, they’ll end up spending more in fees. The city estimates resident could pay around $200 more per month with higher garbage bills, higher home insurance, higher City service fees, and higher car maintenance costs.

“So we’d have massive layoffs,” said Mayor Ford. “We’d cut a third of our employment. We’d have to cut services. We’d have to shut down Noccalula Falls. We’d have to cut our police department, shut down half our fire stations. We’d have to pick up trash every other week. We’re not trying to scare people. We’re just telling the truth. This is what it would do to our budget.”

Mayor Ford says he believes taking away the occupational tax is unconstitutional and is currently talking with attorneys. He said if needed, they’ll take legal action.

