Owner given 60 days to clean up old gas station at 15th Street/McFarland Blvd in Tuscaloosa

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -An eyesore in Tuscaloosa that’s been empty since the April 27, 2011 tornado could be coming down soon.

The old Quik Mart sits at the corner of 15th Street in McFarland Boulevard. It was damaged during the April 27th, 2011 tornado and hasn’t opened since. Now, the city is giving the owner 60 days to clean it up or the city will tear it down at the owner’s expense. There have been a lot of legal battles over the years.

The property is in Tuscaloosa City Councilman Kip Tyner’s district. He’s more than ready to see it cleaned up.

“I think people who know me know me well -- we don’t like trash. We only want nice things, and this is going to be that when its all over,” Tyner said.

WBRC is still waiting to hear back from the owner but he has listed the property for sale. He’s asking over $500,000 for it.

