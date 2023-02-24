New lawsuit against Brookside claims man was left “naked in cold cell” with over $15,000 in fines and court costs

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) -The town of Brookside is facing another lawsuit. A man claims officers violated his civil rights and allegedly made-up charges.

After being pulled over on Interstate 22 for allegedly speeding in February 2021, Anyl Pascal was arrested by Brookside police and taken to jail. He claims he wasn’t allowed to take his anxiety medication and not allowed to make a phone call for three days according to a lawsuit he filed against Brookside, its former police chief and a handful of former police officers.

The lawsuit says Pascal was taken to a medical clinic in Gardendale “where over his objection, blood was withdrawn from his arm allegedly for a DUI test”. Once back in jail, Pascal claims he was left “totally naked in a cold cell and was told he couldn’t have a blanket because of Covid restrictions.” The lawsuit says Pascal was eventually cuffed to a metal chair in an open hallway, naked and in view of men and women for four-to-six hours.

He was eventually able to speak with his wife and attorney and told he was facing 7 charges with a judge setting fines initially at over $7,000 dollars and required appeal bonds of over $14,000. A couple weeks later, Pascal was told he was found guilty of nine additional charges with fines and court costs increasing to over $15,000 according to the lawsuit.

This is one of at least a dozen lawsuits filed against the small town after allegations the former police chief turned the police department into an aggressive traffic stop machine among other things.

“They are all individual cases against people that are just poor or the police officers just didn’t think anybody would do anything about it,” Roger Appell, a Birmingham attorney said.

The allegations are no surprise to attorney Roger Appell, who filed a lawsuit against Brookside on behalf of Jeanetta Jones, who claims officers allegedly stole money and prescription pills from her after a traffic stop. She wasn’t arrested.

“It was just a money making proposition that went over and over again. There’s probably many cases that we’re never hear about because people just went on with their life,” Appell said.

Pascal appealed to circuit court and had his original cases dismissed after Brookside’s prosecutor didn’t show up.

WBRC is still waiting to hear back from the town and others named in the suit for a comment on these latest accusations.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.