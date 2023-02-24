LawCall
McFarland Boulevard construction reaches halfway point to completion

Construction on McFarland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa is now at the halfway point, with a targeted...
Construction on McFarland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa is now at the halfway point, with a targeted completion date in the summer of 2024.(WBRC)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is giving drivers a big update if they’re one of the thousands who take McFarland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa - the end is in sight.

ALDOT says the reconstruction of this part of McFarland Boulevard has reached the half-way point. In practical terms, it means the finish line is now a year-and-a-half away.

On time, under budget, and great news for drivers like Mike Vaughn.

Vaughn’s afternoon coffee tasted even better after learning his daily commute to his favorite coffee house will soon be less hectic.

“Hopefully after it gets completed, it’ll be a boon to this area traffic-wise,” said Vaughn.

The $30 million project, which includes adding turning lanes and much more, has impacted a nearly three mile stretch of McFarland Boulevard between Rice Mine Road and Highway 69.

“We’re also adding turn lanes, improving access management, adding bicycle and pedestrian and a lot of improvements taking place in this corridor,” said West Alabama ALDOT spokesman John McWilliams.

McWilliams appreciates the public’s patience. He says it should all be finished in a year-and-a-half. The target date is summer of 2024 which means a much improved section of McFarland Boulevard is just ahead for those 55,000 daily travelers, according to McWilliams.

“Tuscaloosa is growing and we have to continue to grow with it,” he said. “This is an infrastructure project to help the city of Northport and Tuscaloosa for decades to come.”

There are more pipes to lay and more dirt to move, but the project is moving along with no roadblocks.

The project is being paid for with money from the Rebuild Alabama Act, with every bit of it coming from the taxes paid every time drivers fill up their vehicle at the gas tank.

