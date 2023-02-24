Man’s body recovered from water at Bibb Co. park

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Bibb County authorities have found the body of a man believed to have drowned.

Brierfield Fire was notified of a possible drowning at Limestone Park off Bulldog Bend Road at 4:13 p.m., February 23.

The fire department said after a search of the area, the body of an elderly man was found approximately 500 yards from where he was presumed to have gone into the water.

Montevallo Fire Rescue 20, AmServ and Bibb County Sheriff’s Department helped in the recovery.

