Jefferson County Commission gives $500,000 to Alabama Sports Council to host Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Will you be able to enjoy the Magic City Classic in Birmingham in the years ahead?

Jefferson County commissioners debated Thursday on what level of funding they want to provide the Alabama Sports Council. The council would host and promote the largest HBCU game in the country.

Commissioner Lashunda Scales argued that the Alabama Sports Council, the group who hosts and promotes the Classic, needs more money. They also need a multi-year commitment from the commission to truly show both schools that they have the commission’s support.

“The least that we can do is show these schools that if they are this committed to staying in this area, and they heard this kind of dialogue Tuesday, and they still here today, shame on this commission,” Commissioner Lashunda Scales said.

Commissioner Scales pointed towards several other projects and their financial impact, stressing that the Classic brings in more money, but doesn’t receive the same support.

“This breaks my heart Mr. President,” she said. “I didn’t feel good about that amphitheater, but I didn’t vote against it, and I didn’t get with other commissioners to try and kill it.”

As a whole, the commission provided $200,000 to the Magic City Classic back in 2019. Commissioner Scales and Tyson have both provided additional funds from their discretionary funds through the years. Commissioner Knight stressed that the commission wants to support the classic.

“I am committed to trying to work out something for you guys,” Commissioner Joe Knight said.

Commissioner Knight stressed that more conversations need to occur between all parties now that the commission is giving the Alabama Sports Council $500,000.

But what will those funds be used for?

“To continue to be able to promote and grow the event,” Perren King, Vice President of the Alabama Sports Council said. “We are reaching 36 states now, but for us, what good looks like is north of 40.”

The hope is by growing the reach of the game, the community draws more people and money in to the area during late October.

