Hospitals across the state reporting long ER wait times

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hospitals across Alabama are reporting full emergency rooms and longer wait times right now, meaning some may not end up at a hospital closest to them during an emergency.

UAB says that they are not deferring anyone away from the hospital, but they are seeing a record number of patients in the ER right now. St. Vincent’s says that they had ambulances divert patients from their East location because the ER was full on February 23. Officials tell WBRC diversions are common when ER’s are full and happen at at least one hospital per day.

“Everyone is talking about how much longer the wait times are in the ER,” Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association said. “People being routed away from a hospital is not uncommon. Diversions happen, and because of the ability to do that, patients get the quickest and best care, even though it may not start out exactly where they want it.”

Williamson said wait times in the ER are because of staffing shortages and paitents staying longer in the hospital. He said the patients they are seeing are sicker than before the pendemic. It’s also not just people needing to be seen that are having to wait, it’s admitted patients.

“A significant number are seeing wait times of eight hours in the ED,” Williamson said. “Not so much in the waiting room, but especially for patients being admitted, wait times of 8 hours to 24 hours to go from the ED to a hospital bed, is not that uncommon.”

ER wait times fluctuate daily and diversions can happen for a short period of time or an entire day.

“A hospital that has trauma service, they’re full, they cant take anymore trauma, but they can still take stroke and they can still take heart attack,” Williamson said.

Dr. Don Williamson said crime in the community can also add to your wait.

“We are seeing an increase in gun violence,” he said. “Penetrating trauma takes a lot of time, a lot of staff, and that is contributing in some of our communities to longer wait times and diversion, because trauma services are more limited.”

With many hospitals still struggling with staffing shortages, Williamson said it’s important to only go to the emergency room for emergencies.

“For non severely ill patients, your wait time is going to be long,” he said. “Everybody who shows up will be evaluated. Nobody is going to get turned away, but if you are evaluated not as severely ill, you probably won’t be in front of people who are.”

UAB tells WBRC they are at or above capacity almost everyday and they encourage anyone without an emergency to try telehealth services or a primary care doctor before you visit the emergency room.

