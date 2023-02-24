Homewood Police seeing post office drop box thefts

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - In a new warning from Homewood Police, people should not be using the city’s postal drop boxes right now after several mail thefts in the last two months.

Police said the blue drop boxes at the 18th Street Downtown Post Office have been broken into and thieves are stealing all of the mail inside, but specifically looking for your checks to the IRS. HPD said the Green Springs Highway location’s boxes have also been hit, but not the boxes on Snow Drive. Police said they don’t know how many checks total have been stolen, but they are continuing to get reports, with someone reporting multiple stolen checks on Thursday.

Sgt. John Carr said the checks are being washed, which means someone is using methods to scrub out the writing and change who it’s made out to, then cashing it. Carr said if you’re mailing anything financial, you need to be dropping it off inside the post office, or right near collection time.

“The five or ten minute inconvenience of you dropping it off inside, is truly nothing if your identity is stolen or your check is stolen and cashed,” Carr said. “Look at the collection times, every mailbox at the post office has a collection time, but try and drop the mail off as close to that collection time as possible. The longer it sits, the more likely it is to be stolen.”

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is working with Homewood PD on this case.

Carr said they don’t know if it is multiple groups, but mail theft can be up to five years in prison with substantial fines.

