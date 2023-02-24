LawCall
Heart Gallery Alabama: Virginia & Lamar

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Virginia is 13 years old. She is a girly girl, and she enjoys creating and wearing bracelets. She loves to sing.

Lamar is 12 years old. He loves basketball and his favorite NBA player is Jayson Tatum. He loves the outdoors and spends his time fishing, playing basketball and swimming.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

