Gadsden woman charged with promoting prison contraband

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say a Gadsden woman has been charged with Promoting Prison Contraband in the 1st Degree.

Mary Johnson Hammett, 41, has been arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband 1st Degree, according to Investigator Jason Argo.

While transporting inmates on Feb. 13 from court to the Etowah County Detention Center, deputies located a cell phone that had been brought back to the jail by an inmate.

During the investigation, Hammett was seen on camera in an Etowah County circuit court room handing a cell phone to an inmate.

Authorities say a review into how inmates are being transported and handled while in court is being conducted to reduce the risk of this happening again.

Sheriff Jonathon Horton says two inmates have also been charged in connection to the incident, and more charges are expected.

