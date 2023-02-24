LawCall
Gadsden man arrested on multiple drug charges

Zachery Chantz Vonbartheld
Zachery Chantz Vonbartheld(Etowah County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - One person has been arrested with drug charges in Etowah County, according to Sheriff Jonathon Horton.

Police say 26-year-old Zachery Chantz Vonbartheld of Gadsden is charged with four counts of Drug Trafficking (Methamphetamine), one count of Trafficking Morphine, one count of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl), one count of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl), and one count of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit recovered over one pound of Methamphetamine, a large quantity of Morphine Pills, and Fentanyl.

Vonbartheld was arrested Feb. 15 on warrants for drug related offenses. Once Vonbartheld was jailed, police say additional charges were filed from an ongoing investigation.

Vonbartheld is being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on a $270,000 cash bond and a $2,500 Surety bond.

This investigation is still ongoing and additional state and federal charges could be filed related to this case.

