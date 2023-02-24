FIRST ALERT: Cooler temperatures, chance for spotty showers Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday! We are watching a cold front that is forecast to slowly move through Central Alabama this morning and into the afternoon hours. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us cloudy with spotty light showers across Central Alabama. Any rain that develops will likely push off to the east. I would recommend grabbing the rain jacket and umbrella today. It won’t be a washout, but you might encounter a few showers throughout the day. Temperatures will be very tricky thanks to a cold front nearby. Our high temperatures likely occurred early this morning with most of us in the lower 70s. Cooler temperatures are already moving into northwest Alabama where many spots are in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Areas farther south remain warm in the mid to upper 60s. I would plan for dropping temperatures this morning. We’ll likely cool into the low to mid 60s and stay in the mid 60s this afternoon. If the cold front stays farther north, I wouldn’t be surprised to see some areas warm into the lower 70s south of I-20 this afternoon. We could see temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s in northwest Alabama around 3 p.m. We will hold on to a 40% chance for showers today with a cloudy sky. Winds will come from the northeast at 5-10 mph. If you have any evening plans, we will likely remain cloudy with a chance for isolated showers. Temperatures will likely cool into the lower 60s and upper 50s by 7-8 p.m.

Widely Scattered Showers Possible Saturday: We will likely start tomorrow morning off cloudy with temperatures cooling into the mid to upper 50s. We will hold on to a 30% chance for widely scattered showers tomorrow. The greatest chance for rain will likely remain along and north of I-20 and into parts of North Alabama. Temperatures will trend a little warmer thanks to southwesterly winds returning at 5-10 mph. I would plan for high temperatures to climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s Saturday afternoon. Most of tomorrow will end up cloudy.

Mostly Dry Sunday: Sunday will end up warmer and slightly drier. We are forecasting temperatures to cool into the mid to upper 50s Sunday morning with a cloudy sky. We will likely end up partly sunny to mostly cloudy Sunday afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70s. We will hold on to a 20% chance for a stray shower, but I think most of us will end up dry. Sunday is looking like our best day this weekend to spend time outdoors.

Next Big Thing: Our next cold front is set to arrive Monday. We’ll likely start Monday off dry and warm with temperatures in the lower 60s. A 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday afternoon and evening as a cold front pushes through the state. Most of the energy will be displace to the north, so the severe threat appears fairly low. We will still mention an isolated threat for a strong storm in northwest Alabama. Main threats will be strong winds and frequent lightning. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid 70s Monday afternoon. Once the cold front moves through, temperatures and humidity levels will likely drop.

Gorgeous Tuesday: Next Tuesday is looking like our best weather day. We will likely see lower humidity levels and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will end up cooler Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We will likely see a mostly sunny sky Tuesday afternoon with highs in the lower 70s. Rain chances will likely return for the second half of next week. Next Wednesday evening, Thursday, and Friday could end up wet. Long-range models are hinting at a dynamic system impacting the Southeast, but model madness is not allowing us to determine how this storm will impact us. Severe weather could be a possibility next Friday, but the confidence for this threat remains low at this time. We will have a better idea on the pattern by early next week. Just note that the active weather pattern will likely continue as we head into March.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!

