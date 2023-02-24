Elder Justice Center providing help for neglected and abused adults

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - In today’s society, older people are often isolated and alone, which increases their likelihood of neglect and abuse. The Elder Justice Center of Alabama is working to alleviate these issues.

The Elder Justice Center opened their doors in June of last year and they claim to be the best kept secret in Alabama, but not anymore.

Maranda Johnson, assistant director of Middle Alabama Area Agency on Aging, or M4A, said, “We just want to let the public know that we are here and ready to serve.”

One in 10 people over the age of 60 have or will experience some form of adult mistreatment in the home.

“A couple, for example, noticed their neighbor who was in her 70′s living outside on her porch and she said she felt safer living outside rather than inside the house,” Robyn James, director of Elder Justice Center, said. “So, we immediately connected this couple to report the situation with Shelby County Adult Protective services and we were able to follow up with the victim and she’s doing fine, thriving back in the community.”

The Elder Justice Center will soon open an emergency shelter in August too.

“Anybody that comes through the shelter once that opens, goes to the hospital, has an assessment done that way we can make sure that we are equipped to handle any needs that they have,” Johnson said.

Before opening the shelter, they are in need of more volunteers and donations to help with funding.

They also work closely with local law enforcement.

For more information on M4A or the Elder Justice Center, visit m4a.org or elderjusticeal.org, respectively.

