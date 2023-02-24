Dunkin’® Introduces New Spring Menu Items

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Punxsutawney Phil predicted a longer winter, but Dunkin’® is awakening guests spring taste buds with their latest menu offerings. In addition to fan-favorite items like Chocolate Croissant and Irish Crème Flavored Coffee, the chain is introducing two new spring menu items, Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew and Carrot Cake Muffin.

Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew (Dunkin')

Starting with an ultra-smooth cold brew coffee with flavors of rich milk chocolate and delicate caramel, then topped with Chocolate Cold Foam and Cocoa Caramel Springles, the Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew takes your morning caffeine to a sweet level. Guests who love chocolate must give this flavor-packed drink a try.

Carrot Cake Muffin (Dunkin')

A new take on the classic carrot cake, the Carrot Cake Muffin is the perfect grab-and-go sweet treat. Packed with shredded carrots, raisins, and crystalized ginger pieces, then topped with cream cheese icing, this muffin is the perfect road snack to solve your sweet cravings.

Irish Creme Frozen Coffee (Clint Blowers | Dunkin')

In addition to these two new items, Dunkin’ is bringing back two fan-favorites, Irish Crème Flavored Coffee and Chocolate Croissant. Grab your favorites, or try something new, before they’re gone on April 25.

