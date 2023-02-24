LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Cullman County details the arrest of former Walmart employee accused of producing child pornography

25-year-old Ethan Edward Richardson was arrested on Wednesday on multiple charges related to...
25-year-old Ethan Edward Richardson was arrested on Wednesday on multiple charges related to child pornography.(Cullman Police Department)
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - More information is coming out regarding the arrest of a former Walmart employee accused of producing child pornography.

25-year-old Ethan Edward Richardson was arrested on February 22 and is now facing multiple charges.

Authorities say a Cullman Police officer was at the Walmart on Olive Street taking a report for a theft when a parent approached a group of employees and alerted them to the potential issue. Cullman Police Public Relations Officer Adam Clark said shortly after, law enforcement found Richardson and his recording device.

Clark said they can’t share too much on the investigation, but confirmed that a child was recorded inside the Walmart. Richardson is now facing charges of child pornography production, possession of child pornography, and aggravated criminal surveillance.

All of these are Class A felonies, which is the highest you can have in the state of Alabama.

“It is disgusting that it happened,” Clark said. “I am thankful it was caught so soon. Great job by the investigators involved. Diligently working on this case and getting the charges filed with the District Attorney’s office.”

Clark said they believe this is an isolated incident, but they ask that you remain vigilant, and if you feel like you or your child was a victim to please come forward.

WBRC reached out to Walmart for a statement.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple had back to back pregnancies with identical twins.
Tuscaloosa couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) reacts to his dunk during the first half of an NCAA college...
Attorney representing UA basketball player Brandon Miller releases statement
Man involved in I-65 fatal crash identified
Miguel Alejandro Herrera Barajas
Woman found dead in hotel room

Latest News

Homewood Police are warning residents to not use post office drop boxes.
Homewood Police seeing post office drop box thefts
Elder Justice Center working to help older people
Elder Justice Center providing help for neglected and abused adults
Jefferson County Commission gives $500,000 to Alabama Sports Council to host Magic City Classic
Source: WBRC video
State Representative talks about possible tax rebate for Alabamians