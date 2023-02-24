Cullman County details the arrest of former Walmart employee accused of producing child pornography

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - More information is coming out regarding the arrest of a former Walmart employee accused of producing child pornography.

25-year-old Ethan Edward Richardson was arrested on February 22 and is now facing multiple charges.

Authorities say a Cullman Police officer was at the Walmart on Olive Street taking a report for a theft when a parent approached a group of employees and alerted them to the potential issue. Cullman Police Public Relations Officer Adam Clark said shortly after, law enforcement found Richardson and his recording device.

Clark said they can’t share too much on the investigation, but confirmed that a child was recorded inside the Walmart. Richardson is now facing charges of child pornography production, possession of child pornography, and aggravated criminal surveillance.

All of these are Class A felonies, which is the highest you can have in the state of Alabama.

“It is disgusting that it happened,” Clark said. “I am thankful it was caught so soon. Great job by the investigators involved. Diligently working on this case and getting the charges filed with the District Attorney’s office.”

Clark said they believe this is an isolated incident, but they ask that you remain vigilant, and if you feel like you or your child was a victim to please come forward.

WBRC reached out to Walmart for a statement.

“We take these allegations seriously. Mr. Richardson was suspended shortly after we learned of the alleged incident and has since been terminated.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.