Convicted felon, “Killer Cam,” sentenced on drug charges by federal judge

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Camerin Neshun Thomas, aka “Killer Cam,” was just sentenced to 18 years in prison by a federal judge.

Thomas, 29, sold methamphetamine from three separate locations in Anniston in June 2022. He pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine in November 2022.

The investigation in this case was part of the U.S. Department of Justice Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces’ (OCDETF) “Operation Lengua Doble.” ATF and DEA worked the case, along with the 7th Judicial Circuit Major Crimes Unit.

Thomas was previously convicted of Possession of Controlled Substances with Intent to Distribute in Calhoun County.

