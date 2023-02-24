Bessemer police searching for missing 13-year-old

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Rachael “Ronnie” Attical.

Ronnie is a 13-year-old transgender autistic juvenile that is likely to travel on foot in the Bessemer area.

Police say Ronnie is possibly wearing the black with red striped sleeve shirt in the photo above.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Attical, contact the Bessemer Police Department (205) 425-2411 or call 911.

