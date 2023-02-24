LawCall
Bessemer police searching for missing 13-year-old

Rachael “Ronnie” Attical
Rachael “Ronnie” Attical(Bessemer Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Rachael “Ronnie” Attical.

Ronnie is a 13-year-old transgender autistic juvenile that is likely to travel on foot in the Bessemer area.

Police say Ronnie is possibly wearing the black with red striped sleeve shirt in the photo above.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Attical, contact the Bessemer Police Department (205) 425-2411 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

