LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

5th grade students sent home, one sent to hospital after eating school lunch in Limestone County

Limestone County Schools logo.
Limestone County Schools logo.(Limestone County Schools)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Zach Shrivers
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least one student sought treatment at a hospital and others went home early after eating lunch at Sugar Creek Elementary on Thursday.

That’s according to Limestone County Schools Superintendent Randy Shearouse.

One parent who reached out to WAFF said the school served uncooked chicken during lunch, but Shearouse said it is unclear what caused the students to get sick.

“We did have some children in 5th grade get sick,” said Shearouse. “Nauseous and throwing up. Not sure at this point what it was caused from. We are seeking to test the food served to see if we can determine a cause. We are required to save food that was served so that it can be tested if needed.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man involved in I-65 fatal crash identified
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Kristen Amber Ball
Over 2 pounds meth, other drugs found in Etowah Co. home
Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband
Miguel Alejandro Herrera Barajas
Woman found dead in hotel room

Latest News

Gov. Ivey awards funds to assist low-income residents with water bills
Tuscaloosa Veteran Remembering His Time In Russian Captivity
Tuscaloosa Veteran Remembering His Time In Russian Captivity
Source: WBRC video
'The Shift' filming in Birmingham
Source: WBRC video
Occupational tax town hall in Gadsden