2 former Birmingham bankers indicted in conspiracy to steal customer account information

Chimere Shanta Mitchell, 31, and Jamila Afhtan Davis, 31, both of Birmingham, were indicted on wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.(WILX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two former bank employees were indicted by a grand jury for their role in a conspiracy to steal customer account information, according to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and United States Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick M. Davis

Chimere Shanta Mitchell, 31, and Jamila Afhtan Davis, 31, both of Birmingham, were indicted on wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

According to the indictment, Mitchell was previously employed by Wells Fargo Bank as a Fraud and Claims Operations Specialist responsible for working with bank customers who suspected fraudulent activity in their accounts. Davis was previously employed by Regions Bank as a teller responsible for processing transactions and providing customer service.

The indictment alleges that between October 2020 and October 2021, Mitchell and Davis used their positions as bank employees to obtain financial account information from accountholders at Wells Fargo and Regions banks. They would then provide that information to another individual who would either use it in connection with account takeover schemes or market it on Telegram, an encrypted mobile messaging application favored by cybercriminals.

The maximum penalty for wire fraud affecting a financial institution is 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. The maximum penalty for conspiracy to commit wire fraud is the same.

