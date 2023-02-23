On Your Side: Severe weather preparedness tax free weekend

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Severe Weather Preparedness sales tax holiday kicks off this weekend.

The holiday begins 12:01 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24 and ends midnight Sunday, Feb. 26.

This event gives people an opportunity to purchase certain severe weather preparedness supplies free of state sales or use tax. Local sales and use tax may apply.

Be Prepared

Some of the tax-free items are common supplies that cost less than $60 and can be used to prepare for tornadoes or other emergencies.

To see a complete list of tax free items, click here.

To view a list of participating local governments, or see additional sales tax holiday information, click here.

Calhoun County EMA encourages everyone to take advantage of the tax-free holiday to stock up on items for your emergency supply kits.

More Information

For more preparedness information and possible items to include in your emergency supply kit, go to calhounema.org/prepare.

