Yo Mama’s Jambalaya Pasta

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ingredients:

1 lb. Pasta Fettuccine

1 lb. Chicken Breast, cut into pieces

½ lb. Shrimp, peeled and deveined

½ lb. Andouille Sausage, sliced into half-inch-thick pieces

2 tbsp. Creole

4 tbsp. Olive Oil

¾ cup Onion, diced

3 cloves Garlic minced

1 can diced Tomato sauce

½ tsp. Cayenne and Cajun

½ cup Red Bell Peppers, diced

½ cup Green Bell Peppers, diced

1 tsp. Thyme

1 tsp. Oregano

1 cup Chicken Broth

Salt and Pepper, to taste if necessary

Parsley, for garnish (optional)

Directions:

Cook pasta as directed on package, set aside.

Cut chicken tenders into bite size pieces and season with creole and old bay seasoning, set aside.

Add olive oil to medium skillet. Add chicken, cook until done. Remove from and set aside.

Add shrimp to same pan. Stir until done about 2 minutes on each side. Remove and set aside.

Add sausage. Stir until brown, remove from pan.

Add onions and stir until tender, add garlic, red and green peppers. Stir until peppers are tender. Add tomatoes, thyme, oregano or Italian seasoning, Cajun seasoning and creole. Stir in chicken broth.

Return chicken and sausage and pasta to sauce. Simmer for 10 minutes. Add shrimp and serve. Enjoy!

