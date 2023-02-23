Warm winter temps brings early allergy season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week’s warm temperatures come with a catch if you normally deal with seasonal allergies. The heat mixed with more sunshine means there’s a higher pollen count in the air. All of that means allergy season has already started.

Dr. Do-Yeon Cho at UAB said it is never too early to prepare for your allergies. He recommends going out and buying your de-congestion medications and nasal sprays now.

He also suggests rising your nose with salt water to remedy symptoms.

“You wash your nose so all the pollen that’s inhaled is in your nose so your body doesn’t have to make a lot of mucus so you have less symptoms,” said Dr. Cho.

While it is tempting to open your windows to pull in the fresh air, that can also irritate your allergies. It’s best to keep your windows closed.

Dr. Cho also recommends changing your clothes as soon as you come home so you’re not transferring pollen around your living space.

And a way to prevent waking up with bad symptoms is washing your hair the night before.

“A lot of times you are rubbing your head on your pillows so that also sometimes causes morning allergies because there’s a lot of pollen in your sheets or on your pillowcase that’s affecting your symptoms.”

Right now, Dr. Cho said most people are dealing with tree allergies and as the spring and summer progress, different allergies will begin to impact different people.

