Piedmont man charged with attempted murder after attacking man with hammer

PIEDMONT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Piedmont Police Department responded to the 400 Block of Walker St. Tuesday after reports of an assault involving a hammer.

When officers arrived on scene, they located the suspect, 41-year-old Byron Jake Bailey and detained him. The victim was located at another location and was identified as 40-year-old Kevin McMurray.

Police say McMurray had multiple injuries to his head that were consistent with being struck by a hammer.

McMurray was transported to a hospital to treat his head injuries.

According to police, Bailey was arrested for Attempted Murder and transported to the Calhoun County Jail where bond was set for $30,000.

Bailey’s preliminary court date is April 3 at 1:30 p.m.

