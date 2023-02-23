LawCall
Piedmont man charged with attempted murder after attacking man with hammer

Byron Jake Bailey
Byron Jake Bailey(Calhoun Co Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PIEDMONT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Piedmont Police Department responded to the 400 Block of Walker St. Tuesday after reports of an assault involving a hammer.

When officers arrived on scene, they located the suspect, 41-year-old Byron Jake Bailey and detained him. The victim was located at another location and was identified as 40-year-old Kevin McMurray.

Police say McMurray had multiple injuries to his head that were consistent with being struck by a hammer.

McMurray was transported to a hospital to treat his head injuries.

According to police, Bailey was arrested for Attempted Murder and transported to the Calhoun County Jail where bond was set for $30,000.

Bailey’s preliminary court date is April 3 at 1:30 p.m.

