LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Over 2 pounds meth, other drugs found in Etowah Co. home

Kristen Amber Ball
Kristen Amber Ball(Etowah County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant Feb. 21 that led to the discovery of a large number of drugs.

According to Sheriff Jonathon Horton, 30-year-old Kristen Amber Ball of Gadsden is charged with four counts of Drug Trafficking (Methamphetamine) and one count of Drug Trafficking Synthetics.

Police say the search warrant followed an investigation that consisted of drug sales from the residence.

The Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit recovered approximately 2.3 pounds of Methamphetamine and over five ounces of Synthetic Marijuana.

Ball was arrested and is being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on a $525,000 cash bond and $50,000 Surety bond.

This investigation is still ongoing and additional state and federal charges could be filed related to this case.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple had back to back pregnancies with identical twins.
Tuscaloosa couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) reacts to his dunk during the first half of an NCAA college...
Attorney representing UA basketball player Brandon Miller releases statement
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Miguel Alejandro Herrera Barajas
Woman found dead in hotel room
Man involved in I-65 fatal crash identified

Latest News

handcuffs
Convicted felon, “Killer Cam,” sentenced on drug charges by federal judge
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
Body found in eastern Jefferson County
Parents of Jamea Harris speak
Jamea Harris’ mom recalls heartbreaking moment she learned of her daughter’s murder
Severe weather preparedness tax free weekend
On Your Side: Severe weather preparedness tax free weekend