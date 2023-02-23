Over 2 pounds meth, other drugs found in Etowah Co. home

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant Feb. 21 that led to the discovery of a large number of drugs.

According to Sheriff Jonathon Horton, 30-year-old Kristen Amber Ball of Gadsden is charged with four counts of Drug Trafficking (Methamphetamine) and one count of Drug Trafficking Synthetics.

Police say the search warrant followed an investigation that consisted of drug sales from the residence.

The Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit recovered approximately 2.3 pounds of Methamphetamine and over five ounces of Synthetic Marijuana.

Ball was arrested and is being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on a $525,000 cash bond and $50,000 Surety bond.

This investigation is still ongoing and additional state and federal charges could be filed related to this case.

