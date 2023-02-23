LawCall
Mother of Jamea Harris fondly remembers her daughter

By Bryan Henry
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re looking ahead to the next steps in the capital murder charges against Michael Lynn Davis and former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles.

We’re also working to learn more about the young mother they’re accused of killing.

We know the next Tuscaloosa County grand jury meets later this month, starting Monday, February 27. That’s according to the District Attorney’s office.

It’s not clear whether prosecutors plan to present their case to that grand jury or wait until the next session later in the year, but that is the next step in the case.

Capital murder suspects Darius Miles and Michael Lynn Davis are accused of murdering 23-year-old Jamea Harris in mid-January on Grace Street.

While the case proceeds, Harris’ mom fondly remembers her daughter who was everything to her.

“Oh, she was. She was a beautiful girl. She was high-spirited always life of the party and always excited to be around family, friends and have a good time. You know she was just a great person, a great mother to her son,” said DeCarla Heard.

Heard says one of the hardest things she’s having to do these days is answer her grandson’s questions on where his mom is. Heard says he knows his mom has passed.

