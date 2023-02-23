Man involved in I-65 fatal crash identified

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was killed following a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 65 North on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 39-year-old Roderick D. Henderson.

Authorities say for unknown reasons, Henderson’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree around 7 a.m.

He was taken to Brookwood Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Hoover Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the wreck.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.