Man involved in I-65 fatal crash identified

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was killed following a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 65 North on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 39-year-old Roderick D. Henderson.

Authorities say for unknown reasons, Henderson’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree around 7 a.m.

He was taken to Brookwood Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Hoover Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the wreck.

