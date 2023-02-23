Leeds DUI arrest leads to drug bust

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - On February 14, a suspect was arrested by Leeds police for a DUI.

Dustin Cory Casmus, 37, was also found to be in possession of LSD, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a large sum of money.

Leeds Police Department Drug Bust (Leeds Police Department)

Casmus was taken into custody and is currently incarcerated on a $26,000 bond.

