Leeds DUI arrest leads to drug bust
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - On February 14, a suspect was arrested by Leeds police for a DUI.
Dustin Cory Casmus, 37, was also found to be in possession of LSD, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a large sum of money.
Casmus was taken into custody and is currently incarcerated on a $26,000 bond.
