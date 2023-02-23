Jamea Harris’ mom recalls heartbreaking moment she learned of her daughter’s murder

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -The mother of Jamea Harris is learning in a very hard way that life will never be the same for her or her grandson after the shooting death of her daughter last month.

You’ll recall the name; Jamea Harris, only 23-years old, was shot to death near The Strip in Tuscaloosa. Authorities arrested two suspects, both charged with capital murder.

Jamea Harris was killed on Sunday morning when the vehicle she was in was fired into near The Strip in Tuscaloosa. (DeCarla Heard)

“They actually knocked on the door that morning,” DeCarla Heard said, remembering.

A Birmingham police officer instructed Heard to call the Tuscaloosa police, and they delivered the horrific news no parent wants to hear: her daughter was shot to death on Grace Street.

“In that moment I think I lost myself. I remember just screaming and falling to the floor,” Heard said.

Jamea Harris’ step-father, Kelvin Heard, will never forget the warm welcome Jamea extended to him when he joined the family a few years ago.

“It meant everything to me,” he said.

Soon after Jamea’s murder, the world learned former UA basketball player Darius Miles and Michael Lynn Davis had been charged with capital murder.

“I’ve seen this happen to other people but never did I think I’d become part of the news,” said DeCarla Heard.

When asked how she felt about the two suspects police say are connected to the murder, Heard responded with three words: “I’m just angry.”

It was also up to her to deliver the news to her grandson, Jamea’s 5 year old son, Kaine Johnson.

“I waited until nobody was here. I said, ‘baby, momma’s not coming back, so mommy’s an angel now.’ He just kind of laid his head back, closed his eyes and said, so ‘momma’s an angel now?’ I said, ‘momma’s an angel now,” she explained.

Jamea Harris had just turned 23 the month before she died. According to her mom, she wanted to be hairstylist and loved anything related to fashion.

“Anything in fashion. That was her passion she wanted to be involved in,” said DeCarla Heard.

Jamea Harris was laid to rest in Montgomery.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.