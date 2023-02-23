Greensboro hiring event to be held Thursday morning

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - People looking for jobs in West Alabama may be able to find them at an upcoming hiring event on Thursday. Feb. 23, in Greensboro.

More than a half a dozen businesses will be on site, hoping to hire workers for unfilled positions. Things get started at the National Guard Armory in Greensboro at 515 Greene Street. That’s across from Hale County Hospital. This hiring event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at ends at 2 p.m.

Healthcare providers like DCH Health System and Greene County Hospital will be there, along with companies in construction, manufacturing and other fields. Event organizers call this a chance for people get a steady paycheck and more.

“If you want to get back in the workforce, this is the place to do it. It’s very easy to talk to our team. It’s easy to talk to the companies there. We hope everybody will come out and participate,” said Donny Jones with West Alabama Works.

Some people could be hired on the spot. Participants will also be able to enter their information into the Career Connect system, which alerts them to openings at businesses not at the event.

