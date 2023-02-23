FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers, unusually warm temperatures Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday. It was a windy and very warm Wednesday. Birmingham ended up breaking a record high temperature at 82°F. Tuscaloosa and Anniston tied their record high temperatures set back in 2018. We also saw winds gust up to 35-40 mph in many spots. The good news is that it won’t be windy today. Wind speeds this morning have lowered to 10-15 mph with isolated gusts near 20 mph. Temperatures this morning remain unusually warm and almost summerlike with most of us in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy. We have a weak cold front that is approaching the Southeast. We are watching light showers in parts of Mississippi that have spread into Alabama this morning. We are forecasting spotty showers this morning that could continue into the early afternoon hours. Rain will be mostly light this morning, but we can’t rule out an isolated heavy downpour before 2 p.m. Models have trended a little wetter for today, so you might want to bring the umbrella if you plan on being outside. I don’t anticipate any strong or severe storms today, but I can’t rule out an isolated thunderstorm. The latest trends show our best chance of rain along and north of I-20/59. I think we’ll start the morning off with clouds and the chance for showers, but we could see some breaks in the clouds this afternoon and evening hours. If we get some sunshine, we could approach record-high temperatures this afternoon. We are forecasting highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. If this verifies, most of us will end up 3-5 degrees shy of tying or breaking the record highs set on Feb. 23. If you have any evening plans, we will likely end up partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for a few showers. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the lower 70s by 7-8 p.m.

Record highs. (Source: Matt Daniel/WBRC)

Next Big Thing: The big story over the next 24 hours is the arrival of a cold front. We are forecasting rain chances increasing tonight and sticking around tomorrow as a cold front moves through the northern half of the state. We will likely remain mostly cloudy to overcast tomorrow with a 50% chance for scattered showers. Winds will shift from the southwest to the north tonight which will bring in slightly cooler air. We are forecasting temperatures to remain in the 60s south of I-20 tomorrow morning with 50s farther north. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon could vary depending on where you live. Most of us will end up with highs in the low to mid 60s, but it wouldn’t surprise me if it ends up cooler with some spots in the 50s in parts of North Alabama. It won’t be super windy. Winds will likely come from the north at 5-10 mph with isolated gusts up to 15 mph. You won’t need the umbrella all day long, but it wouldn’t hurt to carry one with you.

Weekend Forecast: We will hold on to a 30-40% chance for widely scattered showers Saturday. Models continue to disagree on placement and coverage of rain over the weekend, but Saturday appears slightly wetter than Sunday. We will likely remain mostly cloudy to overcast Saturday with morning temperatures in the mid 50s and highs in the lower 70s. Sunday will likely end up mostly dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Rain chance at 20%. We could see some breaks in the clouds on Sunday afternoon. If we get a little bit of sunshine Sunday afternoon, we could see highs climb into the mid to upper 70s.

Storms Possible Monday Evening: Our next cold front is set to arrive next Monday evening. The first half of Monday will likely remain dry and very warm with temperatures in the lower 60s. We could see highs climb into the mid to upper 70s ahead of a cold front. Monday will likely end up windy ahead of the cold front with southerly winds at 15-25 mph. It would not surprise me if wind advisories are issued Monday for gusts up to 35-40 mph. We are forecasting a 50% chance for rain and storms Monday evening into Monday night. We will monitor the potential for a few strong storms, but the threat appears very low. Best chance for an isolated strong storm will likely occur in northwest Alabama. Behind the cold front, we will likely dry out and enjoy plenty of sunshine next Tuesday.

Looking Ahead: I’ll admit this weather pattern has been tricky and difficult to forecast. Half the country is experiencing winter while the other half is experiencing unusually warm weather. The active pattern will likely continue as we finish out February and enter March. I’m eying the threat for a significant storm system that could impact the Eastern United States Friday, March 3. It’s too far out to be specific, but it could be very stormy across the Southeast. Temperatures next week will likely remain well above average with highs in the 70s.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information. Have a safe Thursday!

