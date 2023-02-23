LawCall
Chilton Co. Sheriff’s Office safely locate missing juvenile

Nile Lee
Nile Lee(Chilton Co. Sheriff’s Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office says Nile Lee has been located and is safe.

Original Story: The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile, Nile Lee.

Police say Lee was last seen walking in the area of Chilton County Road 505 in Marbury around 6:30 a.m. Feb 23.

He is approximately 5′ and weighs approximately 70 lbs.

Lee was wearing black Nike basketball pants and a black shirt.

