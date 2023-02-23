JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are working to identify a body found in eastern Jefferson County on Thursday.

At around 11:10 a.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Elfreth Johnson Road on reports of a body found in a wooded area.

The body was discovered by a group conducting a search for a 33-year-old male who had fled the scene of an accident earlier this week. While the accident was under investigation and the subject was being given medical care, he fled and was not able to be located.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death and identity of the subject.

Police said there is no evidence of foul play at this time.

Anyone with any information pertaining to the death is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 325-1450, option 2.

