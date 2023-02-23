Bessemer’s first Black fire chief retires

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Randall McFarland Jr., Bessemer’s first Black fire chief, has announced his retirement.

Chief McFarland Jr. has been with the Bessemer Fire Department for the last 28 years.

An official ceremony honoring Chief McFarland Jr. was held Thursday at the Bessemer Civic Center.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.