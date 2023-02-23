LawCall
Bessemer’s first Black fire chief retires

Chief Randall McFarland pictured with his wife Nicole McFarland
Chief Randall McFarland pictured with his wife Nicole McFarland(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Randall McFarland Jr., Bessemer’s first Black fire chief, has announced his retirement.

Chief McFarland Jr. has been with the Bessemer Fire Department for the last 28 years.

An official ceremony honoring Chief McFarland Jr. was held Thursday at the Bessemer Civic Center.

