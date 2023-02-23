LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alabaster water tower getting a facelift

new amphitheater location
new amphitheater location(Aajene Robinson)
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - A favorite piece of Alabaster history will soon be restored to its former glory.

City leaders say the water tower is still in good shape structurally but now it’s time for a facelift.

They say work will begin in early March with the hopes of the project being complete by the end of April or early May.

Last week, the Alabaster City Council approved a $320,000 bid for the project.

Crews will come in and set up a big curtain around the water tower as they sand blast the tower to remove the rust and paint it silver just as it was before.

This decision comes after neighbors voiced their opinions about preserving the city’s history and embracing the tower as the city’s icon.

Brian Binzer, Alabaster administrator, said as much as they can, they want to preserve it and want to make sure it’s with them for years to come.

“This is a 100-year-old water tower and not many communities have something like this in their back yard, so we just want to make sure we have it for a long time,” Binzer said.

When everything is all said and done the city hopes to host a lot of events in the area with the amphitheater coming soon.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple had back to back pregnancies with identical twins.
Tuscaloosa couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
All three people died of natural causes.
Jefferson Co. Coroner needs help locating relatives of 3 people who recently died
Cody Lange, 26, was killed on the job when he was electrocuted late Monday night.
26-year-old power line worker electrocuted on the job, coroner says
A Pinson man died after his car crashed into the bottom of a ravine.
Pinson man killed after car crashes into bottom of ravine
Officials say UNLV freshman football player Ryan Keeler, 20, has died.
‘We are devastated’: 20-year-old college football player dies

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Black History Month program takes on different meaning at Hillcrest High School two weeks after walkout
Source: WBRC video
Mother of Jamea Harris fondly remembers her daughter
Source: WBRC video
Umpire shortage in Alabama
Source: WBRC video
What we're learning about Jamea Harris