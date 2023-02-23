Alabaster water tower getting a facelift

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - A favorite piece of Alabaster history will soon be restored to its former glory.

City leaders say the water tower is still in good shape structurally but now it’s time for a facelift.

They say work will begin in early March with the hopes of the project being complete by the end of April or early May.

Last week, the Alabaster City Council approved a $320,000 bid for the project.

Crews will come in and set up a big curtain around the water tower as they sand blast the tower to remove the rust and paint it silver just as it was before.

This decision comes after neighbors voiced their opinions about preserving the city’s history and embracing the tower as the city’s icon.

Brian Binzer, Alabaster administrator, said as much as they can, they want to preserve it and want to make sure it’s with them for years to come.

“This is a 100-year-old water tower and not many communities have something like this in their back yard, so we just want to make sure we have it for a long time,” Binzer said.

When everything is all said and done the city hopes to host a lot of events in the area with the amphitheater coming soon.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.