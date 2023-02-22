LawCall
Woman found dead in hotel room

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden Police and Fire officials discovered a deceased female inside a room at the Rodeway Inn Motel on W. Meighan Blvd Feb. 20.

Further investigation determined that the death of Joanna Leigh Arevalo Becerra was the result of foul play. Miguel Alejandro Herrera Barajas was arrested and charged with her murder.

Other charges may follow, pending the completion of the investigation by Gadsden Police Department.

