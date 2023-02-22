Woman found dead in hotel room

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden Police and Fire officials discovered a deceased female inside a room at the Rodeway Inn Motel on W. Meighan Blvd Feb. 20.

Further investigation determined that the death of Joanna Leigh Arevalo Becerra was the result of foul play. Miguel Alejandro Herrera Barajas was arrested and charged with her murder.

Other charges may follow, pending the completion of the investigation by Gadsden Police Department.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.