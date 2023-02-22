Village Tavern: Ten Spice Glazed Salmon

Ingredients:

8 oz. Salmon filet

2 Tbsp. Olive Oil

¼ cup Ten Spice Glaze

¾ cup Curry Cous Cous

¼ cup Chicken Stock

½ cup Broccoli florets

¼ cup Roasted Red Pepper, julienne

1 tsp. Scallions, sliced

1 Tbsp. Almond Slivers, sliced

¼ tsp. Kosher Salt

1/8 tsp. White Pepper

Recipe:

Coat both sides of salmon with oil and 1 tsp. salt and pepper mix. Place on grill. Cook to medium.

Brush salmon with 2 Tbsp. of Ten Spice Glaze and place under the salamander/broiler to finish cooking, until glaze bubbles. In a pre-heated sauté pan, add chicken stock and bring to a simmer. Add cous cous. Stir and cook for 1 minute. Add broccoli, peppers and scallions. Cook 2 minutes.

Spoon cous cous onto middle of plate. Sprinkle almonds on and around cous cous. Place salmon on top and coat the salmon with the remaining Ten Spice Glaze letting it run down the sides of the salmon and onto the cous cous mixture.

Ten Spice Glaze Ingredients:

2 cups Honey

1 ¼ tsp. Nutmeg, ground

2 ½ tsp. Coriander, ground

1 ¼ tsp. Cumin, ground

1 each Cinnamon Stick

1/3 cup Lemon juice

1/3 cup Ginger, fresh, chopped

1 each Jalapeno, fresh, seeded, chopped

2 tsp. Cilantro, fresh, chopped

2 ½ tsp. Green Peppercorns

¾ cup Red Wine Vinegar

¾ cup Ketchup

1/3 cup Soy Sauce

2 ½ tsp. Peppercorns, black

Recipe:

Place all ingredients in a sauce pan and slowly bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook until a syrup consistency (about 45 minutes). Strain and cool. Place in storage container and refrigerate.

Curried Cous Cous Ingredients:

1 lb. Cous Cous, large grain

¼ cup Butter, unsalted, diced

1 quart Curry Stock

¾ tsp. Kosher Salt

¼ tsp. White Pepper, ground

½ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Recipe:

In a pre-heated deep sauté pan, melt butter. Add cous cous and stir to coat for 2 minutes. In a stock pot, bring curry stock to a boil. It is very important to only add hot stock to cous cous. Add curry stock to cous cous in 1 cup portions, letting cous cous absorb each portion before adding the next. Season with half of salt and pepper when you add the first and last batch of curry stock.

After adding the last portion, leave the mixture creamy. Stir in olive oil and spread on a sheet tray lined with parchment paper. Cool, use or store and refrigerate.

Curry Stock Ingredients:

½ lb. Red Onion, sliced

4 each Garlic cloves, crushed

¼ cup Ginger, fresh, sliced

1 Tbsp. Tumeric, ground

4 Tbsp. Curry Powder

1 gallon Water

¾ cup Chicken Base

1 Tbsp. Olive Oil

Recipe:

In a pre-heated large stock pot with oil, add ginger, garlic and onions. Cook until soft, around 8 to 10 minutes. Add spices. Cook 2 minutes. Add water and chicken base. Simmer for 30 minutes. Strain through a fine mesh sieve. Use or place in a storage container and refrigerate.

