LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Two rival high schools honor Black History Month with a game of baseball at Rickwood Field

Black History Month Celebration
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Baseball legends that helped break the color barrier in professional baseball have also stepped foot on Rickwood Field. In honor of those achievements, Jackson-Olin and Parker high schools will play their rivalry game at the historic field on Wednesday.

This is the first time these schools will meet at Rickwood Field, but Coach Austin Zeke Jackson said they have been able to practice there for a few weeks.

Jackson said that during practice, staff has reminded the players of the history that rounded those bases and made an impact across the country.

Coach Jackson said that while it is just a game of baseball, it is a platform to show their appreciation for what African Americans have accomplished in Alabama:

“It’s a platform that we are able to use. If we have an opportunity to do something like that, it’s better for everyone, for us to do it. It may not be the biggest platform. We can’t stand and speak to the whole country but we can put on a baseball uniform and say thank you to those people who did that and made it possible for what we’re doing now. What we are doing today.”

Coach Jackson hopes the game at Rickwood Field will become a tradition.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple had back to back pregnancies with identical twins.
Tuscaloosa couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
All three people died of natural causes.
Jefferson Co. Coroner needs help locating relatives of 3 people who recently died
Cody Lange, 26, was killed on the job when he was electrocuted late Monday night.
26-year-old power line worker electrocuted on the job, coroner says
A Pinson man died after his car crashed into the bottom of a ravine.
Pinson man killed after car crashes into bottom of ravine
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Could naloxone become an over-the-counter drug?
The head of Alabama’s troubled prison system said Wednesday that staffing remains “the number...
Alabama prison chief says lack of staffing remains top issue
Birmingham Water Works Board hears timeline for automated meter consultant hire
Public meeting on Birmingham Southern College's future
‘There aren’t many words that can explain how distraught I would be’: BSC student responds to upcoming decision on potential school closure