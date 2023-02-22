Trussville man dies in crash on Roper Road

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 70-year-old man from Trussville died in a crash February 21.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as Michael Jay Benge. The crash happened in the 7200 block of Roper Road.

Benge died a short time later at St. Vincent’s East Hospital.

Authorities say Benge was a passenger in an Isuzu Rodeo when it left the road and hit a tree. The Trussville Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the wreck.

