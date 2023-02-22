Shelby Co. Schools partnering with University of Montevallo for dual enrollment courses

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County School System is offering your kids a new way to get ahead on college courses.

In partnership with the University of Montevallo, students will be able to take a dual enrollment health course next semester.

Through the university’s dual enrollment program, the semester-long course will be offered to high school students who have finished their sophomore year with a 3.0 or higher.

This health course is an additional option to their typical health class that will be worth one hour of college credit.

“Obviously is a huge benefit to be able to not only get a course out of the way that is a required course they need to take but also to earn that dual enrollment that will also help them earn that career readiness indicator,” Warner said.

There are currently 10 indicators such as dual enrollment courses, the work keys exam, or scoring well on the ACT but only one is needed for graduation starting with seniors in the class of 2028.

“Although its not a requirement for graduation, it is counting toward what the state considers to be one of those major indicators that we are scored on,” Warner said. “But it’s really going to be more important for our upcoming high school students that will have to have that indicator in place in order to graduate if they are graduating by 2028.”

The university said this will be the largest number of dual enrollment students that the campus has ever seen and will be the first partnership with a k-12 system.

There will be no cost to students to participate in the program for the 2023-2024 school year.

The Shelby County Schools Education Foundation is covering the $25 cost for the one hour of college credit for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Starting in 2024-2025, there will be a nominal $25 fee charged for the dual enrollment credit hour to earn one hour of college credit.

The University of Montevallo’s Board of Trustees voted in September to reduce the standard dual enrollment fee of $175 per hour to $25 per hour for students taking advantage of this partnership.

Their standard rate for a 3-hour dual enrollment course is $525, so the $25 fee for one hour of credit is reduced by a significant amount.

Students who participate will also have an opportunity to attend a college visit at the University of Montevallo.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.