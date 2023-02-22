Recall for fish sandwiches sold at Winn-Dixie stores

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Deli-breaded Fish Sandwich products sold in Harveys Winn-Dixie stores are being recalled.

Southeastern Grocers issued the recall due to the presence of undeclared allergens, milk and soy, in the products.

The Deli Breaded Fish Sandwich products did not include milk and soy ingredients on the label. The products were offered for sale as a hot item at the deli hot case and/or deli hot grab-n-go display in certain Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores in Georgia, Florida, Alabama and Louisiana with a shelf life of four hours.

The products were packaged in a food-safe paper bag.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The product name and SLU code, Deli Breaded Fish Sandwich – 57052, is for all impacted stores.

Customers with milk or soy allergies should not eat the product and should either dispose of the product or return to any Harveys or Winn-Dixie store for an exchange or full refund.

Customers with questions about the recalled products may contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll free at (844) 745-0463 Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST.

