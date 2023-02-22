LawCall
Police investigating homicide in west Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Police say they were called to the 1400 block of 29th Street Ensley to investigate reports someone was shot.

When officers arrived at the location, they found a man on the floor of a residence suffering an apparent gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire & Rescue was called to the scene and they took the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, however the victim was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

A preliminary investigation by police suggests the victim was involved in an altercation at the residence before shots were fired. Officers say they took a person of interest into custody at the scene. We’re told she will be questioned by homicide detectives.

No motive has been determined yet, but police say their investigation continues.

If you have any information that would help authorities with this case, you’re asked to call the Birmingham PD’s Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Your anonymous tip could lead to a cash reward.

