Police: 2 arrested in Leeds on drug charges
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - After weeks of investigation, the Leeds Police Department obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 15000 block of Highway 174 Pell City.

The Leeds Police Department SWAT Team served the search warrant at 5:45 a.m. Feb. 17 and seized crystal methamphetamines, fentanyl, GHB, Cocaine, Suboxone, weapons, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and U.S. currency.

Leeds PD drug bust
Leeds PD drug bust(Leeds Police Department)

Police say David Christopher Jaye, 46 of Pell City, is charged with Drug Trafficking, Possession of a Pistol by a Felon, Unlawful Possession with the intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Jaye currently has a $338,000 bond.

Rita Argo 56, of Anniston, is charged with Drug Trafficking, Possession of a Pistol by a Felon, Unlawful Possession with the intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Argo currently has a $181,000 bond.

Anyone with additional information on this case, call the Leeds Police Department at 205-699-2581 and request to speak with Detective Phillips.

