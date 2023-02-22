Pebble Fire Chief Steve Smith dies in line of duty

WINSTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Winston County is mourning the death of one of it’s own. Pebble Fire Chief Steve Smith was killed in a car crash Sunday while responding to a fire.

Smith was fire chief for 10 years. He began working for the department in 1998.

This death comes less than a year after another firefighter in the county, Lynn firefighter Larry Harbin also died in the line of duty.

Smith was on his way to a structure fire when he got in an accident. The president of the Winston County Firefighters Association tells WBRC Smith was well-loved in the community and a good friend.

“He was a staple of this community, not just Pebble, but entire Winston County as a whole. He was a fire instructor. So he’s taught several more people in the community, several people in the county... Everybody that you asked in this community around this area is going to tell you he was more like family than a friend,” said Cody Wakefield with the association.

A procession went on Tuesday starting at 5 a.m. from Haleyville to UAB Forensics and back. Fire agencies and community members were encouraged to attend.

