Man killed in Hoover crash Wednesday morning

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was killed February 22 in a crash in Hoover.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. Hoover Police and Fire responded to I-65 Near near mile marker 251 around 7:07 a.m. on a report of a single-vehicle crash

Police say witnesses reported a BMW 420i hit the center concrete median, then left the road to the right, hitting a tree. The driver was taken to Brookwood Medical Center where he died a short time later.

Hoover Police Traffic officers are investigating the crash to determine its cause.

