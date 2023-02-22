First Alert for windy conditions and warm temperatures Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! The good news to report this morning is that we are dry. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy with no rain across Central Alabama. Temperatures this morning remain very warm with most of us in the mid 60s. Our average high temperature for February 22nd is 61°F, and we are already five degrees above that! The big story today is the warm temperatures and the windy conditions. A wind advisory has been issued for Marion, Lamar, Fayette, and Winston counties starting at 9 AM and ending at 6 PM. Winds could be sustained at 15-20 mph with gusts near 35 mph. The rest of Central Alabama will likely see southerly winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30-35 mph. Just make sure you secure your outdoor furniture. You may find your trash can in your neighbor’s yard. We are forecasting a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs approaching 80°F. We could be close to tying some record high temperatures for Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, and Anniston. The good news about today is that we will remain mostly dry. We will hold on to a 20% chance for isolated showers and maybe a thunderstorm for northwest Alabama late this evening and tonight. I would plan for an isolated storm for parts of Marion, Lamar, Winston, Fayette, Walker, and Cullman counties after 6 PM. If you have any evening plans, we will remain very breezy and warm with temperatures only cooling down into the low 70s by 7-8 PM.

Near-Record Warmth Thursday: We can’t rule out the chance for isolated showers tonight into tomorrow morning. Temperatures will remain very warm Thursday morning with most of us in the mid 60s. Winds will end up lower tomorrow from the southwest at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph. With southerly flow, temperatures will likely rebound into the lower 80s tomorrow. There’s a chance we could approach record high temperatures once again. We’ll hold on to a 20% chance for an isolated shower, but the best rain chance will likely occur early Thursday morning and again Thursday night into Friday.

Rain and Storms Return Thursday Night into Friday: The next big thing is the arrival of a cold front Thursday night into Friday. Our latest models are now showing increasing rain and storm chances Thursday night into Friday. I would plan for rain and storms developing Thursday evening after 7-8 PM. Severe weather is not expected, but I can’t rule out a strong storm capable of producing heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds up to 30 mph. The front will likely stall across the northern half of Central Alabama Friday. We will likely start Friday morning off with clouds and scattered showers with temperatures in the upper 50s. Temperatures will trend cooler farther north and warmer to the south. I’ve increased our rain chances to 40-50% for Friday. We will likely see a similar setup as yesterday where rain will develop to the west and move eastward along a stalled boundary. I think the best chance for showers and storms will likely occur along and north of I-20. With cloud cover and higher rain chances, temperatures will trend cooler with highs in the mid 60s Friday afternoon.

Weekend Forecast: The stalled front will linger across the Southeast over the weekend. We will hold on to a 30% chance for widely scattered showers across the northern half of Alabama Saturday. We’ll start Saturday off in the mid 50s and warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Saturday will end up mostly cloudy and overcast. Sunday morning is forecast to end up warmer with temperatures starting out in the upper 50s. We’ll hold on to a 20% chance for isolated showers, but I think most of Sunday could end up dry. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the low to mid 70s Sunday afternoon.

Storms Possible Monday: The big story early next week is the arrival of a strong cold front Monday evening. The first half of Monday will likely start out dry with temperatures warming into the mid 70s. Winds will likely pick up ahead of our next cold front. We are forecasting a 40% chance for showers and storms Monday evening and Monday night. This is a very dynamic system, so there’s a low chance we could see isolated strong storms. Moisture may be limited in this setup with the best rain chance in parts of West Alabama. We will finally dry out and see plenty of sunshine next Tuesday with high temperatures slightly cooler in the upper 60s. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.Have a safe and wonderful Wednesday-

