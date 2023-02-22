LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Etowah Co. police charge man with felony domestic violence, theft

Cody Houston Higdon
Cody Houston Higdon(Etowah County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An Altoona man is currently being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on bonds totaling $20,000, according to Sheriff Jonathon Horton.

In addition to a felony Domestic Violence charge, Cody Houston Higdon is charged with 2 counts of Theft of Property and one count of Criminal Mischief.

Higdon allegedly sold a brush guard that was attached to a truck he borrowed from an acquaintance. He also allegedly sold a shotgun that did not belong to him.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple had back to back pregnancies with identical twins.
Tuscaloosa couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
All three people died of natural causes.
Jefferson Co. Coroner needs help locating relatives of 3 people who recently died
Cody Lange, 26, was killed on the job when he was electrocuted late Monday night.
26-year-old power line worker electrocuted on the job, coroner says
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
A Pinson man died after his car crashed into the bottom of a ravine.
Pinson man killed after car crashes into bottom of ravine

Latest News

Black History Month Celebration
Black History Month Celebration
J.L. McCrary Jr.
Cullman man arrested on sex abuse of a child charge
Hoover Police and Fire responded to I-65 Near near mile marker 251 around 7:07 a.m. on a report...
Man killed in Hoover crash Wednesday morning
Michael Jay Benge died in a single-vehicle crash in Trussville.
Trussville man dies in crash on Roper Road