Etowah Co. police charge man with felony domestic violence, theft

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An Altoona man is currently being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on bonds totaling $20,000, according to Sheriff Jonathon Horton.

In addition to a felony Domestic Violence charge, Cody Houston Higdon is charged with 2 counts of Theft of Property and one count of Criminal Mischief.

Higdon allegedly sold a brush guard that was attached to a truck he borrowed from an acquaintance. He also allegedly sold a shotgun that did not belong to him.

