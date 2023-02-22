D.A. Danny Carr lays out plans for his second term

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - District Attorney Danny Carr was sworn in for his second term Tuesday, laying out his priorities for the next four years.

District Attorney Carr said it all is very surreal even though this is his second term.

But, he said the fact that he was elected again shows that he and his team are doing something right.

However, he said Birmingham and Jefferson County are not without their pitfalls and he wants to further address them.

Issues like the dangers of fentanyl, which is plaguing Jefferson County.

More than 400 people died from opioid overdoses last year—most of them related to fentanyl poisoning.

Carr also wants to address truancy saying the pipeline to prison is real and there needs to be a more robust response to combat it.

And he says there needs to be more focus on prosecuting dangerous felons and violent offenders.

Here’s what he said about the permitless carry law that went info affect this year:

“Permitless carry doesn’t mean that anybody can just walk around with a gun. The term permitless carry is a term of endearment to some people, but honestly, there’s still so many restrictions out there that most people would still fall into… would get into the system by carrying a gun in some shape, form, or fashion, but it is dangerous to law enforcement.”

Carr added that you cannot prosecute your way out of crime, saying that the way to fight it is by changing the trajectory of people’s lives.

That’s why he’s hosting the Second Chance Job Fair at the Boutwell Auditorium next month hoping that many of those individuals who were recently released from prison can find jobs.

