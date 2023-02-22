LawCall
Cullman man arrested on sex abuse of a child charge

J.L. McCrary Jr.
J.L. McCrary Jr.(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman man was arrested by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies for allegedly sexually abusing a child under the age of 12.

J.L. McCrary Jr., 59, was arrested and charged on Tuesday. McCrary Jr. pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a child under the age of five in 2004 and is a registered sex offender.

McCrary Jr. was released from the Morgan County Jail on Tuesday on a $5,000 bond.

